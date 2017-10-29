HAPPY HALLOWEEN: Ghoulish gadgets

Let’s face it, when it comes to Halloween decorations, sometimes you want more than just cardboard cutouts of bats and ghosts and a porch full of flickering jack-o’-lanterns. We’re all about hyping up our Halloween decorations, and believe that bringing a bit of shock factor to your home setting is a fun way to celebrate the true spirit of fright night. Here are our picks for the most fantastically freaky gadgets, gizmos and animatronics for all those that dare enter your yard in search of a treat…

Jumping spiders

Pop these jumping spiders by your front porch or doorway and give your guests a friendly scare. Powered by motion and sound, these spiders quietly sit in their webs and wait to pounce. With their LED eyes, spooky sounds, and sudden jumping action, these are the arachnids you’ll never want to squash.

Eerie bat trees

These pre-lit batty trees are the perfect way to brighten up your front door on Halloween night. Each sculptural branch is filled with mini orange lights and a flutter of baby bats. It’s easy to create a spooky forest filled with little bats by combining several of these trees in various sizes. They each come with a stand and a 36′ cord that plugs into any standard outlet, making decorating your porch a snap.

Animatronic pumpkin door knocker

Only the bravest of trick-or-treaters will dare knock on your door with this fully animatronic witch there to greet them. Hers eyes light up and her creepy toothed-mouth moves realistically as she speaks her scary sayings like “darkness wraps you in its sleep, you shall have eternal sleep…bwahh ha ha”.

Fogging gaseous ghoul

Nothing says spooky like a little fog machine action. Kick it up this year with this gaseous ghoul that easily hooks up to any fog machine. Once connected, watch this guy spew fog from his gnarled teeth. He’ll be your greeter of guests for years to come.

6′ animatronic swinging scarecrow

The most creepy and playful scarecrow you’ve ever seen will entertain your visitors with his evil laugh and ghoulishly humorous sayings. Hang him on your porch or other sheltered area around your home. He’s fully animatronic and step pad compatible.

5′ skeleton figure

This super realistic skeleton figure will be the master of the house on Halloween night. He’s got flexible limbs and a hinged jaw that allow you to pose him anyway you see fit. He’s made of durable plastic and has an antique bone finish making him almost too real.

