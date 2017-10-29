HAPPY HALLOWEEN: Fun apps for children

Grab your mobile device this Halloween season, because app developers have been busily coming up with ways to help you celebrate

Make A Zombie

Want to sneak a little learning into your children’s Halloween? Try this app! Kids will be delighted with making their very own zombie from the parts provided, which include mouths, eyes, arms, legs, and more. It truly is a “do-it-yourself” scare!

Once the zombie is created, save it to your camera roll. The app includes tools for sharing on various social media platforms, so it’s possible to “let your zombie” loose for your friends to enjoy. The app is rated 12+ due to infrequent themes that some parents might find objectionable, such as mild fantasy violence and occasional drug/alcohol references. There are also in-app purchases available and connections to social media.

How can you squeeze educational value out of this fun app? Developers suggest that players find a partner, each make a zombie in secret, and then describe their zombie to their partner. The player that duplicates the unseen but described monster with the most accuracy is the winner. Have fun!

Download: iOS | Android

Halloween WordSearch

Build spelling and vocabulary skills while you celebrate with this selection of Halloween-themed word search puzzles. The app features holiday word lists, scary backgrounds, and spooky sound effects to dress up a traditional and fun activity.

The app has puzzles that are middle-of-the-road for elementary aged players, with words like “haunted” and “slash.” The rating is 9+ due to some fantasy violence and infrequent fear themes, but most kids will relish rising through the spooky levels as they earn points in the game.

The app features “gorgeous backdrops” and touch-and-trace interface, making it easy to enjoy holiday fun. Give it a try!

Download: iOS | Android

Ghost Stories – English Horror, Scary Spooky Tales

How about a few dozen creepy stories to read by candlelight (or on your device)? This free collection will raise the hair on the back of your neck. Read them alone, or share with friends.

The Ghost Stories app features a selection of tales from other cultures, which makes it even spookier. Everyone loves a good scare, and this app will deliver. The multicultural take on spookiness makes this app very unique.

Halloween Spooky Sound Box Free

What’s a haunted house, party, or other event without some great bone-chilling sounds? This app’s got you covered. Choose from 50 spine-tingling sounds, spooky music clips, and more. It’s the perfect way to keep Halloween fun right in your pocket.

The app is rated at 12+ due to some infrequent mature themes and some crude humor, but it sure is fun! Also, there are some in-app purchases available, so be sure young users understand the household rules on such matters.

One big plus is that no internet connection is required. This means that the sounds play instantly when you want them, with no lag or download time that spoils your timing. Download: iOS

– Compiled by Ankita Das