Halloween 2017: Keeping kids safe

With Halloween just around the corner, lots of children will be traveling from door to door in search of yummy treats. And we want them to have fun and be safe!

1. Be prepared: Make sure your child’s cellphone is fully charged. And make sure it’s not on mute!

2. Create lines of communication: Save ICE (In case of emergency) numbers into your child’s speed dial on the cell phone, such as your number, a neighbor and/or a grandparent. And make sure your child knows how to dial 911 and provide important information such as their location and landmarks.

3. Stay connected: Set periodic alarms on your child’s cellphone to remind trick-or-treaters to check in at home.

4. Set up a wireless route: Create a ‘trick-or-treat’ patrol in your neighborhood by having parents stationed along the trick-or-treat route and have them text each other as kids reach certain points.

5. Use apps for safety: Apps such as RedPanicButton and AT&T’s FamilyMap provide ways to quickly locate your child in case of an emergency.

– Compiled by Ankita Das