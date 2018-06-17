Grocery List Organiser to Digital Shower: High-tech aid for elderly

Something that is useful in everyday life, and high-tech gifts for seniors with different degrees of impairment in their time of need

Technology is something that might assist you no matter what age group you belong to. In fact, these days even technology has grown elderly friendly in order to support them. Selecting gifts for seniors never comes easy, but these items listed below will keep your worries at bay.

Electronic Grocery List Organiser

It’s a tendency that most of us have, when we go to buy a packet of milk we come back with something else but the milk. In this electronic grocery list, one can add the items through a speaker as and when it comes to your mind. Later, print a paper list organised by department.

Talking Photo Album

It is something where you can put pictures and record a speech or music which makes it easier for senior people retain happy and good memories. You can even add speech, sounds or music to each page individually, so that it doesn’t become confusing.

Anti-tremor Cutlery

Enjoying a good meal with friends or family is something everyone relishes, especially older generation. But for those who have motor problems such as trembling and rigidity, eating could be perceived as an embarrassing activity that they do not want to share. These anti tremor spoons, forks and knives do wonders. They can reduce the effect of trembling in a significant way.

Picture Landline Phone

Memory impairments are pretty common in older people, especially those with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. A picture landline is an ideal gift for your beloved to make things falls in place for them. Since most of them do recognize the faces of their near and dear ones, the pictures are placed on each button.

Key Finder

If they keep losing their personal belongings like, keys, wallet and phone, then the most appropriate gift is a key finder.

Simplified Radio

Listening to music on a radio is one of the favourite activities of many seniors. But when dementia stage is a little too advanced, even turning on the radio could be difficult, especially the modern, high-tech items. So, to see their eyes lit up, get them a simplified or retro style radio that has zero complications – few options or less buttons on them.

Automatic Pill Dispenser

During the old age one forgets or takes the wrong medication, the apt solution could be an automatic pill dispenser. It contains different slots of pills, allowing delivering pills several times a day for a lot of days. It can be setup once a month or two. So, it sends an alert when it’s time to take the medications. The most luxurious models can even send a text to the caregiver if the pills are not given.

Digital Shower with Remote Control

It allows you to control the temperature, flow and custom presets. So, if someone is unable to realize if the water is becoming too hot or unable to select the right temperature, because she cannot adjust the water faucet, this digital control shower is the best way to get the hold of the situation and not let things go haywire.

– Compiled by Shikha Jain