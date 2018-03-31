Google plans to shut url shortener this year, read the details to know more

Google has planned to shut its on-going service of Google shortener, the company announced that they are going to shut down their service this year but this will not affect other links shorteners and they will continue to work.

The Google url shortener was started in 2009 and this year will be its last. The details for the closure are that as of April 13, 2018, anonymous users who have never created short links before today will not be able to create new short links via the goo.gl console. Google is recommending that anyone looking to shorten a URL check out alternatives Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL), Bitly or Ow.ly. For existing Goo.gl users, the console will continue to work until March 30, 2019.

The url shortener is a great service by Google for the web users but there are numerous other shortener which can be used.