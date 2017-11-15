Google Pixel 2 XL now available in India

New Delhi, Google made its flagship smartphone “Pixel 2 XL” available in India on Wednesday in two variants — 64GB model for Rs 73,000 and 128GB variant for Rs 82,000. The devices will be available in two colours (Just Black, Black and White) online on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

Running Android Oreo, Pixel 2 XL comes with full screen, 6-inch QHD+ 18:9 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4GB RAM and houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The device has 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,520mAh battery.

The rear shooter has been upgraded with a brighter f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilisation (OIS), as well as electronic stabilisation, resulting in detailed images with crisp colour reproduction and accurate tones. The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Apart from unlocking the device in a snap, the fingerprint sensor on Pixel 2 XL can also be used to access the notification panel with a swipe down. Pixel 2 XL also includes Google Lens that uses machine learning (ML) capabilities to recognise places, objects and streets, etc, from the clicked images to give more information about them.

Pixel 2 XL comes with Google Assistant that, in the coming weeks, will also be able to help with your daily routines.