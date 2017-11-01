Google Pixel 2 goes for sale in India from today

New Delhi: Taking Apple head on as it readied to release iPhone X in India on November 3, Google’s flagship Pixel 2 smartphone went on sale in India on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant.

The device comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB internal memory. The 128GB version is available at Rs 70,000. Pixel 2 sports an aluminium unibody design with a hybrid coating and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is available on e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika and Vijay Sales and retail stores and comes with a two-year warranty. Pixel 2 runs the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS) and sports 5-inch full HD (1920×1080) AMOLED display.

The smartphone is powered by top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 2,700mAh battery. In terms of camera specs, there is 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with optical and electronic stabilisation and an 8MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Pixel 2 comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant and a new feature called “Active Edge” that works when the phone is squeezed.

Other features include front-firing stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and is IP67 water and dust resistant. Both the variants are available in “Just Black”, “Clearly White” and “Kinda Blue” coloured variants.