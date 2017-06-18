Give your Daddy dearest the gift of tech

LifeProof LifeActiv Suction Mount

The Lifeproof LifeActiv Suction Mount is an adjustable, hands-free mount that lets your dad easily check his GPS, change music or look at maps while on the road. It keeps his smartphone at eye level and includes everything you need to get started. The mount is compatible with all LifeProof cases as well as other brand cases.

UDI U845 Voyager 6 UFO HexaCopter RC Drone

Your dad spent a lot of his money buying you toys, so it’s only fair for you to return the favor with this RC Drone. The bare-bones quadcopter keeps things simple with intuitive controls and a built-in camera. Videos and stills are captured at 1280 x 720 pixels and 30 frames per second. The battery offers about 8 minutes of fly time — which is average for drones in this price range.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Microsoft continues to beat Apple at their own game with beautifully designed hardware that Steve Jobs would envy. Ditch the Macbook and get dad one of the sleekest laptops on the market with the Microsoft Surface Laptop. Powerful enough to handle whatever tasks you can throw at it with up to 14.5 hours of battery life, you won’t find a better option out there.

Nonda ZUS Charger

Does your dad’s commute mean hours in the car? If so, make sure he’s fully charged with ZUS, a smart car charger from hardware startup Nonda. This USB charger enables blazing-fast charging — Nonda claims it works twice as fast as typical car chargers — and also acts as a car locator that connects to a companion app, in case Dad needs a reminder of where his car is in a packed parking lot.

Mistbox Smart Home Device

Any father who owns a home has concerns about energy costs. The Mistbox can help allay those worries — this connected home device reduces air conditioning-related energy consumption by 30 percent on average, according to the company. The Mistbox smart device features integrated Wi-Fi and a mobile app to manage and track usage and savings, as well as built-in sensors to detect the AC system operation and efficiency.