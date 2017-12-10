Get smart this National Energy Conservation Day

National Energy Conservation Day (December 14) is celebrated to highlight importance of energy conservation in our day-to-day life. There are plenty of gadgets available in the market that help one to save energy, water, money and ultimately a little bit of the planet, too. Here are some energy-saving technologies

ELECTRICITY MONITOR

The electricity usage monitor indicates how much electricity you use and its cost. This information can used to decrease your electricity utilisation and save about 25% on the electricity bill. Contemporary wireless versions are also currently available for much greater expediency.

COOKING TOPS FOR ENERGY SAVING

Lots of energy goes to waste while cooking and it can be conserved by use of power saving induction tops. Averagely these cooking tops save around 40 percent more energy when compared to the traditional gas en elektra cooking tops.

ENERGY SAVING LIGHT BULBS

As an incredible power saving gadget, energy saving light bulbs are today much cheaper than before. In many homes, lighting makes up 10-15 percent of your electricity bill. Traditional bulbs wasted a lot of their energy by changing it into heat. Every energy saving bulb saves you considerable amounts of cash every year. They also last longer up to 12 times than the traditional light bulbs.

STANDBY SAVERS

Most people have appliances that do not seem to turn off – DVD players, routers, TV’s, computers and other devices that still use power even when they are not being used. These power safe adapters and standby saving gadgets can make quite a significant difference, particularly considering the energy usage of modern LCD and large screen plasma televisions.

ENERGY SAVING PLUG

This is another great energy saving appliance. Plug your computer into your master socket and the extensions into the side plugs, and when your computer is switched on or off the power will automatically shut down to the extensions also. Average yearly electrical energy savings including the savings from printer and speakers are approximately 84KWh.

EFFICIENT SHOWER HEADS

High-efficiency shower-heads can save you money by decreasing the amount of water that flows via the water heater. The average American family can save about 15,000 gallons of water every year through installation of efficient shower heads. Even better: that is 15,000 hot water gallons that the heater does not have to heat, reducing down on your electricity bill as well.

SOLAR WATER HEATERS

Solar water heaters are an efficient way for heating water for different purposes. They are normally installed on the house roof and use the sun’s energy to heat water and to run the pump used for water pumping. The solar power is free and solar water heaters cost you nothing to function.

ROOM OCCUPANCY SENSOR

An occupancy sensor can be the best alternative for energy saving. It senses movement and turns the lights off when you leave a room and on when you enter. Some versions can even detect the natural light levels in a room and will not turn on the lights unless it is essential.

NIGHT LIGHTS

Night lights can be energy efficient ways of keeping your children happy at night. These lights can run 24/365 for less than a dollar. Modern types emanate a cool green-blue electro-luminescent light, ideal for night lighting in hallways, corridors and bedrooms.

PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTATS

These gadgets can be set to a suitable temperature to go well your needs. These thermostats have been proved to use 15 to 20 percent lesser energy in comparison to the traditional ones.

– Compiled by Ankita Das