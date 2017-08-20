Gadgets to help you fight stress

Modern living can be busy, demanding and always switched on. While we are not able to control the external stress-inducing factors from our surroundings, we can better manage how we react to them. Sometimes it is as simple as clearing your head and taking full, slow breaths while collecting yourself. Other times, you need to detach yourself from the issue by doing something easy, low-maintenance and repetitive like doodling or colouring

Chalkboard Organizer

If too many things are bogging you down, you are going to implode from the stress. Relaxing doesn’t help remove that entire backlog, but organising yourself might. Here is a magnetic weekly planner that you can mount to a wall, allowing you to literally take a step back and look at your work. Stick important notes or write on it with chalk.

Shiatsu Heated Foot Massager

Using this foot massager you’ll be able to stimulate reflexology zones of the soles of your feet and get an excellent massage. It also has a heat feature to make your feet even more relaxed and receptive to massages Ideal for those who have to stand on their feet all day long.

The Pip

The pip is an innovative gadget which helps you see your stress levels. It helps you realize when you have reached critical levels of stress and thus will be more readily receptive of the idea of slowing down or taking a break. The Pip is portable and you can take it with you wherever you go. It works with an app.

Hapifork

The fork buzzes when you take bites quicker than ten seconds apart. The fork passively monitors how fast you eat, vibrating and lighting up to let you know when you take too many bites too quickly. It claims to be the answer to all your bad eating habits, with one simple tweak.