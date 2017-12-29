Flashback 2017! iPhone X to Apple Watch 3, Top 10 Gadgets of the year

The year is about to get over, and people are all set to welcome the New Year with a bang. As the years are passing by, technology is also developing, and that is a good news for all gadget lovers. As it is said, with great technology comes great gadgets.

You may never have heard of choice paralysis, but you’ll definitely have been affected by it. It’s that sensation you experience when you know you want something, say an ice cream, but there are so many flavours to choose from that you end up not buying one at all, and going ice cream-less. That’s choice paralysis. And the tech world is full of it.

2017 has been full goodies for gadget lovers, which also brought choice paralysis for them. For every gadget and gizmo, there are hundreds of different makes and models. Making a decision is hard. So, to cut through some of the confusion, we’ve collated our best gadgets list.

Snapchat Spectacles

The young person’s choice of smart glasses, Snap’s Spectacles keep things simple and stylish. The smart glasses record 10 seconds of circular video at a time, which can then be shared to Snapchat and on other social media like Twitter. That’s it. They charge in the case, it’s all really simple.

Price: $130 (Rs 8400 approx.)

iPhone X

Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, you’ll probably have a hard time getting your hands on one. It’s not the iPhone for everyone. Tim Cook happily acknowledged as much onstage when he debuted the 8 and 8 Plus. But the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition system will undoubtedly set a new standard for phones to come. For one, Apple’s Face ID system, even despite the security concerns, is already being used in more creative ways than Samsung’s facial identification tech. Third-party apps like Snapchat and Warby Parker are taking advantage of the iPhone X’s face-mapping technology to project realistic masks over your eyes or select glasses that suit your face’s shape. That, combined with a sharp camera, long battery life, and large screen packed into a more palatable size, make Apple’s iPhone X a top pick.

Price: 64 Gb model- Rs 89,000

128 GB model- Rs 105,720

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel is Google’s answer to the iPhone. When the first Pixel-branded phone came out last year, its closest competition (Samsung’s Note 7) was yanked off the market for bursting into flames. The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are Google’s flagship smartphones. The smaller Pixel 2 has a 5-inch screen and starts at $649, while the Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch screen and starts at $849. Both devices are available with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. Last year, the company rebranded its hardware line as “Made By Google.” The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL are technically manufactured by HTC and LG, respectively, but Google says it is completely in charge of the design for the line.

Price: Pixel 2 XL: 64 GB model, 65,000 approx., 128 GB model: Rs 82,000 approx.

Pixel 2: 64 GB model, Rs 49,999 approx.

LG Signature W-Series “Wallpaper” TV

This TV will change the way you think about TVs over all. The time has gone when we used to see those big square boxes as television and turned it into something that for some of us was impossible.

The TV is called LG Signature OLED W series. The ‘W’ stands for ‘wallpaper’ because the display is only 2.57mm thick -that’s 1/10th of an inch. It can be so thin because OLED panels don’t require backlighting.

Price: $7,999 65-inch model (Rs 512135 approx.)

Microsoft Surface Laptop

With a body crafted from metal and Alcantara, the Microsoft Surface Laptop is handily one of the best-looking options in its class. The hardware options for the notebook are also excellent. They include a choice of Intel’s latest Core i5 and Core i7 processors, a high-resolution 13.5-inch touchscreen, and up to 14 hours of battery life. There are four colours to choose from —platinum, burgundy, blue, and red.

Price: US$ 797.00 to US$ 999.00 (Rs 51000 to 64000 approx.)

Nintendo Switch

For about as long as game consoles have existed, players have had to choose between gaming in front of a TV or holding a tiny screen in their hands while out and about. Not so with the Nintendo Switch, the first console that’s truly designed for both at-home and on-the-go entertainment. The Switch consists of a tablet with a 6.2-inch screen with slots for attaching Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers on either side, turning it into a handheld video game machine. But when you’re at home, you can slide the slate into a dock that hooks up to your TV and play it like a traditional console. That “play anywhere, anytime” approach, combined with a stellar games roster, from the recently launched Super Mario Odyssey to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, makes the Switch a true knockout.

Price: 30,900 (Amazon India)

Apple Watch 3

Apple’s latest smartwatch finally lets you leave your phone at home. Since it supports LTE, you can receive calls and texts on your wrist even when your phone is out of range. The third-generation Apple Watch also brings a faster processor and a new barometric altimeter for measuring activities like the numbers of stairs you climb. The Apple Watch isn’t meant to replace your phone, and just about anything you would usually use your phone for is better on a larger screen. But the freedom to leave your phone at home when you step out to walk the dog or go on a run may be just enough to persuade smartwatch skeptics that the Apple Watch is worth considering, especially for athletic types.

Price: 31,900 (on Flipkart)

Xbox One X

If you’re still not convinced that the days of buying large, cumbersome consoles to get the best gaming performance are over, look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft’s latest console crams six teraflops and native 4K gaming support into a sleek package, making it the choice console for players who want screaming performance for less than the price of a high-end gaming PC.

Price: $499 (roughly Rs. 33,000)

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

Fitbit has launched its ‘Ionic’ smartwatch to take on Apple Watch Series 2 and Samsung Gear S3. Fitbit Ionic is different from the company’s previous smartwatch – the Blaze. The company says its latest smartwatch runs on a custom OS and has got the ability to support watch faces. Fitbit Ionic will also be supporting third-party apps as well, starting with Starbucks, Accuweather, Pandora, and cycling app Strava. More apps such as Adidas All Day, Flipboard, Game Golf, Nest and Surfline are slated to be released for Ionic later this year. The Fitbit app software development kit (SDK) will be open to developers in September 2017, the company said.

The Ionic smartwatch, which is priced at $299 (or approx. Rs 19,709)

HTC Vive (VR headset)

HTC VIVE, the ground-breaking virtual reality system that will make even parents want to get in on the action. It provides room scale VR, emerging your teen into another dimension where they can physically interact with 3D objects and play VR specific games.

The HTC VIVE is perfect for any teen gamer that wants the best in virtual reality. The system is compatible with over hundreds of games on SteamVR, so there are countless worlds to play in and environments to interact with. You can even condition your teen’s bravery by sending them on a first person rollercoaster, boxing match or to the dentist’s office. Included are wireless controllers designed to make interacting in virtual reality more natural and intuitive.

Price: USD 599 (Rs 39,000 approx.)