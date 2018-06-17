Father’s Day 2018: Single dads get gizmo help

Preparing all the one-parent families out there to handle and raise their children with no trouble through some advanced technology

Being a modern dad means nothing if you are not taking advantage of gadgets that might just help you become superdads. It is the age of innovation and with the pressure on fathers to achieve and deliver more on every front, especially when he is only the parent, they should get hold of these devices to make their lives so much easier.

Kidokey: It is a Wi-Fi box that empowers the kids to explore the internet the way every parent wants – safely without any unwanted distractions or sites. So, every website and app that the kids can access has been filtered by a team of people and parents can even set time constraints on when the kid can use the network.

Temp Traq: A wireless baby thermometer that helps you to keep a check on your child without disturbing his or her sleep. Because you wouldn’t want to wake the kid up when he or she is cranky. This digital thermometer continuously senses, records and sends alerts of a child’s temperature to your mobile device.

Video Baby Monitor (with internet viewing): Whether you are a nervous first-time parent who likes to keep a close watch on your baby or a seasoned dad who wants to peek at your little one on your phone while at work, a video monitor is so worth every penny. Because these toddlers who pretend to be sleeping, climb all over things right after you leave the room.

Owlet Smart Sock: This smart sock works with an alert station to let you know if there is an issue with your child’s heart rate or oxygen level. So, when the trouble arises, the base station will sound an alarm, while notification is automatically sent to linked smartphones as well.

Cellphone Sanitizer: Millions of bacteria live on our phones since it is always exposed to the outside world that is filled with dust and pollution and we wouldn’t want it to affect our kids. So, help yourself by placing your smartphone in the enclosed box that kills the bacteria with UV light. There is also enough room to fit in another item like smartwatch at the same time.

Construction Plate Utensils: It is a specially designed plates for kids when they are old enough for solid food and silverware. They can start out with construction vehicle fork, spoon and knife. They will not only have fun while eating, but also can move their food into plate with the silverware.

Prince Lionheart Premium Wipe Warmer: The cold wipes are no fun for the babies. This strategically placed wiper warmer on top of the changing station will make the diaper changes go much easier. Because a nice warm wipe is soothing for the little one and you probably might get one for yourself after you think about it.

UV Sanitising Wand: Like they say, precaution is better than cure. This sanitising wand help you keep your kitchen and other places and items sanitised and germ free without the need for harsh chemicals. After all, keeping the baby from getting infected is

vital and taking an extra step causes no harm.

BabyNes formula dispenser: Now you don’t have to worry about jolting with things, because this machine prepares the baby’s bottle in no time – perfectly mixed, precisely measured and at the desired temperature. It also works with any bottle size so that there is no hustle-bustle about it.

Audio Books: With audio books, kids can learn to appreciate the art of storytelling before they even start reading, plus it keeps the child busy. The stories are an important part of everyone’s life. And who doesn’t love listening to them?

Baby Shusher: How does one quell the crying spell? This Baby Shusher is a noise machine, which employs rhythmic sounds up to 95 dBs resembling sounds of the womb to engage the baby’s natural calming reflex and help them fall asleep. It comes with a speaker and volume control.

Notion: It is a home intelligence system that has a sensor to detect quite a significant number of things in your home – water leak, when a door/cabinet opens and closes, temperature and sound. And when any of those things are detected the sensor sends a message to your smartphone. So, now you know your kid is safe even when you are off to work.

Squirt Baby Food Dispensing Spoon: No more baby food containers tossed to the ground. It’s great for on the go and dispenses the food one bite at a time. Plus, it’s convenient one-handed feeding.

Educational Games: During your work hours, educational computer games impart a little learning and some fun at the same time for the kids. Because the games will keep kids thinking, which will keep boredom at bay. You can make them solve puzzles, word finder, scrabble and many more.

– Compiled by Shikha Jain