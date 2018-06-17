Father’s Day 2018: From hair to skin, reviving fathers’ looks

From hair to skin and to ageing problems, we have got you covered for everything with these grooming basics

When a person looks smart, they feel smart and it boosts them to move forward. But the workday world can be brutal on a guy’s body making him forget about personal care. And since James Bond needs a little grooming time, even our dads do. So, on this Father’s Day, gift your daddy a healthy and youthful skin through these technologies that will not let you go wrong.

Magnitone The Clean Sweep: Designed by men, for men is a 30 second daily cleansing brush for strong, clear and resilient skin. Most dads wouldn’t even think of buying an electric skin care, but you can surprise him by gifting one. It is engineered keeping in mind with men’s skin needs, which is five time more effective than hand washing to remove daily grime. The brush exfoliates and cleans under beards and facial hair and hence, it reduces skin irritation after shaving.

Philips One Blade: A new way to trim, edge and shave. A grooming tool for men that features a hybrid razor with a replaceable head. Plus, it comes with four clip-on combs that can transform the blade into a trimming device giving the dads the freedom of achieving a wide variety of facial hair style through just one simple device.

Kohler Moxie Showerhead + Wireless Speaker: A showerhead that plays music, podcasts and more. It syncs with any Bluetooth-enabled phone or Mp3 player to stream your fathers’ favourite playlists that will sure to make in dance while taking a bath. So, let him drench himself in his favourite music and warm, rain-like spray. The speakerpod is even removable and portable.

Clarisonic Aria Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush: It’s the Ferrari of face cleanser. This sleek scrubber oscillates at more than 300 movements a second to eradicate dirt and oil from the pores. This cleaning brush comes with three speeds to modify the scrubbing options and a time that lets one choose a minute or two cleansing cycle. It also has a drying holder that doubles as a charging stand.

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror: Do you want to experience magic? Just bring the face near the mirror and it will light up automatically. Since it stimulates natural light, which allows one to see the full colour variations and every detail of the face. It is designed cordless, so no more messy cords cluttering up one’s counter space. And it also gets recharged easily that lasts up to five weeks.

Oral-B Deep Sweep 5000 Eletric Tootbrush: Get this and avoid frequent visits to dentist. This new electric brush comes with five customised brushing modes – from daily clean to massage. It even gives you a real-time feedback on one’s brushing habits once it is connected to the smartphone. So, the remote sensor clocks the brushing time, beeps when it’s time to shift to a different section of the mouth and smiles or frowns when used in the right or wrong way.

Remington i-LIGHT Pro: Take notes, furry guys. This intense pulsed light device zaps pesky hair off from the body, leaving skin hairless for up to six months. It works below the skin’s surface to disable the active hair and prevent the new ones from sprouting. Not for the people with very dark or sunburned skin, but the in-built skin tone sensor tells if it’s safe for the person’s skin or not.

VIOlight Countertop Toothbrush Sanitizer: This germ-busting ultraviolet cleaner kills majority of the bacteria and germs, keeping the tothbrush and choppers fresh and clean. It is ideal for the one who is obsessed with cleanliness and hygiene. It holds up to four brushes and comes up with a translucent cap that glows when it’s on, so it can double as a nightlight.

Light Stim for Wrinkles: Who doesn’t want to look young regardless of their age. Not only does this tool zap crow’s feet, but also improves skin texture, reduces the size of pores and brightens the sun-damaged skin. It is at-home light therapy device that lets one preserve their youthful skin.

– Compiled by Shikha Jain