Family-friendly video games for children

Families are big business for video game makers and each year there are hundreds of games promising to deliver experiences that children will love and parents will happily pay for. However, the real gems are games that get the whole family playing together. These can be harder to find so here’s a comprehensive list of games that will be important to families in 2017

Knack 2 (PS4)

This is an action platform game where the player can absorb different broken materials to gain new abilities. The first game’s brash arcade action wasn’t a big hit, but Knack 2 will feature more abilities and a fresh villain to defeat. More importantly for families the original’s pseudo-multiplayer is upgraded to a fully featured co-operative mode where each player has their own Knack character to control.

Spider-Man (PS4)

With a provisional PEGI 12 rating this is one for slightly older children with the high impact combat and web-slinging city traversal. Although not a lot of the game has been seen it’s interesting to note that this offers an original narrative created in collaboration with Marvel. Visually impressive and cinematic in feel it promises to tick all he right boxes for the Spidey fans in your family.

Lego Dimensions (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U)

The physical-virtual cross over game for Lego has a number of expansions announced for its second year already. The combination of big brands and Lego game-play will remain popular for families. However, more interesting will be to see where the game goes beyond this additional content. As in previous years we are likely to get further packs announced and additional game-play features to keep the Skylanders-competitor current. Skylanders 2017 (PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360)

With the Skylanders Academy cartoon recently launched on Netflix and Skylanders Imaginators offering children the ability to design their own characters it will be interesting to see where Activision take the franchise that started the toys-to-life trend in 2017.

– Compiled by Ankita Das