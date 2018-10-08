Facebook says UK tax bill triples to just under 16 million pounds
London: US social media giant Facebook’s British tax bill tripled to 15.8 million pounds last year, according to a company filing. The bill compared with 5.1 million pounds in 2016, Facebook’s British division revealed in an official document lodged last week. Media reported however that Facebook UK’s net tax bill for 2017 will stand at 7.4 million pounds due to a tax relief credit of more than 8.4 million pounds on employee stock awards. Facebook UK’s revenues meanwhile swelled by 50 per cent to 1.26 billion pounds last year compared with 2016. But pre-tax profits increased by just seven per cent to 62.7 million pounds.
The news comes amid political and public unease over the levels of taxes paid by hi-tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Recent media reports suggest that British finance minister Philip Hammond will launch a new digital services tax to stop some US groups funnelling sales income through other countries to cut their tax bills. The measure is reportedly due in Hammond’s budget statement which is due on October 29.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Having persuaded themselves that the bank rate would be raised by at least 0.25 basis points, when the RBI’s Monetary…
The low-key visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin last week had a high point which could prove vital in…
Looking beyond friendship to preserve sovereignty
The signing of the agreement for the purchase of a multi-billion S-400 missile defence system between India and Russia is…
Fuel price cut merely a pre poll gimmick
BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that the decision to cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5 shows the sensitivity of the…
Necessary to keep a close vigil on inflation
After two rounds of a hike in the policy repo rate, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a pause.…