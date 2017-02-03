Facebook Friends Day: All you need to know about it

Mumbai: A little bit confusion was created about the ‘Friends Day’, which was celebrated on Facebook as ‘Friends Day”. In college Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. But here Facebook celebrated ‘Friends Day’ in the month of February.

A video shows your entire friend’s pictures or yourself pictures named as a Friends Day. It is little bit weird that in the month of February how Facebook celebrates Friends day.

However, similar event was also celebrated two years back on 4th February on Facebook. In 2015, on 4th February Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “Today is a day to celebrate friends. It’s also Facebook’s birthday, but today isn’t about celebrating us. It’s about friendship. Friendship isn’t a distraction from the meaningful things in life. Friendship is what gives meaning to our lives.”

“Our friendships make the world work. We laugh, we cry and we learn with friends. We eat, we shop and we work with friends. And when we fight for what we believe and change the world, we do that with friends too,” he added.

Enjoy a Friends Day with your favourite Facebook and the owner of the Facebook Mark Zuckerberg in February.