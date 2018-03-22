Facebook data scandal: All you need to know about the massive data breach controversy

The Facebook data breach has shaken up the entire world. One of the most used social networking site now has created a question in people’s mind — whether your private data shared on social networking is safe or not.

Facebook is facing the heat after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump, and the Brexit campaign as well.

Well, the data breach controversy didn’t take time to hit Indian politics. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad also triggered a political war of words when he accused the main Opposition Congress party of having links with Cambridge Analytica, the Facebook associate under the scanner.

But, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later apologised for the data and also said he was ready to testify if necessary. But will this really help, after the data breach is done? It’s hard to tell if the data breach has helped politicians in election campaigns, but one thing is for sure that your personal information and data shared on Facebook is not safe. The policy where Facebook always says that your personal information is save with us, is perhaps false. Facebook not only created a controversy but also broke the trust with it users, and people might think twice before joining Facebook.