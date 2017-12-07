Facebook comes up with new policy to report harassment, explicit images

Social media site, Facebook, have unveiled a new policy to report harassment and explicit images encountered by the user. This comes on the back of many users complaining that explicit images were “shared in revenge” on the platform without their consent, which violates the company’s terms of service.

In an effort to curb this menace, Facebook added tools to make it easier for users to report the so-called “revenge porn” and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned. Users can see an option to report a picture as inappropriate specifically because it is a “nude photo of me”, reported DNA.

A specially trained group of Facebook employees will provide a human review of each reported image. This process is to prevent repeat sharing requires Facebook to retain the banned pictures in a database, although the images will be blurred and only a small number of employees have access to the database of the operation.

The company in order to kick-start its operation had also asked for nude photos from users in Australia for a pilot project designed to prevent intimate images from being shared without consent.