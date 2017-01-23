Everything you need to know about the Rs 16,750 Nokia 6

After a month of speculations, Nokia has finally launched the company’s first fully Android-run phone, Nokia 6.

While the consumers in India wait for Nokia’s first proper Android phones to arrive, in China it seems that people can’t get enough of the Nokia 6. In its first sale, the phone went out of stock within a minute.

Nokia 6 is designed and manufactured by Finnish company HMD Global, has seen tremendous popularity in China and has seen over one million registrations since 4 January.

Nokia’s comeback Smartphone is price at approximately Rs 16, 000 and it is available for purchase only through JD.com. Nokia 6 is definitely one of the cheaper choices to make in the market and the pricing does have its toll on the unit’s specification.

Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5 inch full HD display that sports a 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor powers the device, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of storage which is expandable to 128GB through microSD. On the camera front, Nokia 6 packs a 16 MP rear unit with an f/2.0 aperture along with an 8 MP front shooter. Nokia 6 will be running android 7.0 Nougat and features Dolby Atoms technology.

Nokia 6’s design language is a visual treat to the eyes but the sad thing is that the new phone will be exclusively to only one market. HMD Global Oy, which is the official bran owner of Nokia on its site, has confirmed that the Nokia 6 will be made available only in China at pricing approximately Rs 16,000.

HMD Global is also set for an event at MWC 2017, where it is expected to announce more Nokia Smartphone’s. It is expected that the Nokia 8 will be launched at the Mobile World Congress on 26 February. It is expected to be the global announcement, with the India expected to follow in a few week. The particular phone is considered a high-end flagship product.