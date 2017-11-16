Even deleted WhatsApp messages can be read; find out how
Few days back WhatsApp rolled out its new feature where a sent message can be deleted, but within seven minutes. Now, Spanish Android blog Android Jefe has developed the idea to recover that deleted message. According the reports, the third-party app recovery feature will only work on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher version. The name of the app is Notification History which is used to read deleted text messages. No video and image can be recovered, it can only read the deleted text.
One can download the Notification History app from Google Play Store, users should be able to see messages that have been deleted in the Android Notification log. “What we found is that the messages are stored in the notification register of the Android system. So, it’s just a matter of entering that record to see the messages that the other person deleted. The Notification History application is a shortcut to that record,” the post reads.
Steps! How to recover the deleted messages
Download the app from the Google Play store
After downloading the app, user can search the message in the Android notification log and those who are using Nova launcher, it’s even easier without downloading the third-party app. They have to long press the home screen, then tap on Widgets > Activities > Settings > Notification log. You can then access the system’s notification log.
On stock Android, a Settings widget can give access to the notification log as well.
There are certain limitations to viewing the deleted messages, first it can only view text message and the blog post clarifies that just the first 100 characters of message will be visible to users. Also, only messages for which a user has received notification can be seen
And it doesn’t seem that it will work on version older than 7.0 Nougat
JUST ARRIVED
- India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India 17/3 on rain-hit day one
- Sensex reclaims 33k, rallies 346 pts as RIL, Infosys jump
- Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra turned down condom ad; and the reason will surprise you
- Ex-bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar to head key panel of research institute
- In Pictures: Esha Gupta’s exotic photoshoot will leave you speechless
EDITOR’S PICK
Hardik Patel’s private conduct in public focus
Without anyone saying it explicitly, there is no denying that the Opposition is throwing its all to try and upstage…
The centre of gravity of billionaires could shift
In India, there is a saying that if the first generation creates wealth, the second tries to build on it,…
Trump’s bonhomie dictated by realpolitik
There is no mistaking the fact that today India figures in the US scheme of things as a potential bulwark…
The Quad: Fleshing out Look East
The flux in the world order has picked up further momentum following Donald Trump’s surprise tenancy of the White House.…
Privacy is must, walls have ears
Privacy is a right to be let alone, the right of a person to be free from any unwarranted publicity,…