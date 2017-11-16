Even deleted WhatsApp messages can be read; find out how

Few days back WhatsApp rolled out its new feature where a sent message can be deleted, but within seven minutes. Now, Spanish Android blog Android Jefe has developed the idea to recover that deleted message. According the reports, the third-party app recovery feature will only work on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher version. The name of the app is Notification History which is used to read deleted text messages. No video and image can be recovered, it can only read the deleted text.

One can download the Notification History app from Google Play Store, users should be able to see messages that have been deleted in the Android Notification log. “What we found is that the messages are stored in the notification register of the Android system. So, it’s just a matter of entering that record to see the messages that the other person deleted. The Notification History application is a shortcut to that record,” the post reads.

Steps! How to recover the deleted messages

Download the app from the Google Play store

After downloading the app, user can search the message in the Android notification log and those who are using Nova launcher, it’s even easier without downloading the third-party app. They have to long press the home screen, then tap on Widgets > Activities > Settings > Notification log. You can then access the system’s notification log.

On stock Android, a Settings widget can give access to the notification log as well.

There are certain limitations to viewing the deleted messages, first it can only view text message and the blog post clarifies that just the first 100 characters of message will be visible to users. Also, only messages for which a user has received notification can be seen

And it doesn’t seem that it will work on version older than 7.0 Nougat