e-pundit: Online trains, OnePlus 3T & more…

OnePlus 3T, now in more choices

This model was in the news recently, with the arrival in India of its Soft Gold colour variant. GadgetOx.Net notes that the phone itself came here in November, and is an upgrade on the OnePlus 3 smartphone. Earlier, it was available in Graphite Grey and now in Soft Gold.

It is priced at Rs 29999 for the 6GB and 32GB variant. Its features include Corning Gorilla Glass 4, options for 64GB and 128GB, 2.35Ghz Quadcore Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, among others.

=============

New Microsoft

“The new Microsoft under Satya Nadella is still looking good on Wall Street.” That’s the view of techcrunch.com, as the Nadellas and Pichais take on some of the biggest of the big in the tech world.

It says that after three years of Nadella taking over as the Microsoft CEO, the company has “reversed its fortunes and returned to being a growth stock after stagnating for nearly a decade – and 2016 was not an exception to that”. It bought LinkedIn.com, tried to steal Apple’s thunder with its Surface Studio (a desktop geared to designers and professionals), and has its bet on augmented reality via HOlolens. Ironically enough, it even joined the Linux Foundation.

Not too long back, the growth of [GNU]Linux worldwide was spearheaded by hackers and campaigners in India.

============

Viveks India

Someone on Twitter was asking which gadget everyone chose during this festive-New Year season. Probing a bit, I ran into Viveks India, which describes itself as “a leading consumer durable chain in South India”. Interesting to see consumer firms, that too desi ones, realise the power of Twitter in taking their message across.

https://twitter.com/viveksindia

======================

Arriving online trains

Google’s WiFi plans to “arrive” at 100 railway stations in India is already gaining attention, far beyond Indian borders. Electronicinfo.us says it is aiming at another 100 stations in 2017.

It noted: “Last September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a fairly ambition plan to bring free WiFi to 400 railway stations across India, a goal that would cover 10 million passengers a day, by the company’s count, making a small but meaningful impact on the estimated one billion-plus people in the country who aren’t connected to the internet.”

From Mumbai Central in Jan 2016, it completed its target with Ooty (Udhagamandalam). Now, Google and the Railways plan to double their goal at 200 stations. (The figure was wrongly taken to be 300.)

==================

A budget phone from Asus

@GadgetScanner draws attention to launch of the Asus budget 4G Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE in India. This is budget-friendly, comes in some good (glamour red matte, silver blue, gold, etc) finishes. It is priced at just Rs 6999.

The phone offers 64-bit 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon and 1 GB of RAM with an Adreno 306 GPU. It runs Android 6.0 with the Zenphone UI 2.0 on top. Its 4.5 inch display has a brightness of 380 nits and a blue-light filter.

Other features: dual sim, 8mp rear camera, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2mp front camera for selfies, internal memory of 8 GB Micro-SD card support of 128 GB and a battery of 2070 mAh. Sounds good. Plus, a 100GB Google Drive cloud storage offer for free for two years.

==================

Twitter may soon let users edit tweets

Bringing more controls to the platform, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company was thinking to bring editing functionality to tweets, says IANS. According to a report on the Variety on Thursday, Dorsey made these remarks as part of an impromptu public town hall with Twitter users, asking them for feedback on how to improve the service.

In a tweet recently, Dorsey asked users what changes they wanted to be made in Twitter. “Following the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what’s the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017,” Dorsey tweeted.

Users made repeated requests to add edit function to the microblogging site. “The request for an edit button for tweets came up multiple times, and Dorsey seemed to signal that the company is gearing towards a time-limited window to allow for the correction of typos right after a tweet was sent,” the report noted.

Dorsey argued that allowing users to edit tweets they sent hours or days after the fact would lead to a more complicated solution, “including the need for a change log to give users the ability to review different versions of the same tweet.”

Twitter users also asked Dorsey to fight hate and harassment to which the CEO responded by saying that bringing transparency to Twitter was a “big priority”.