e-pundit: New Bose headphone, Redmi Note 4 & more

Fancy, headphones

Would you fancy a pair of headphones costing almost Rs 30,000? Well, if reviews in newspapers in India are anything to go by, then there’s a market for this too. The Bose QC35 headphones have been reviewed in India recently. Offering Bluetooth, the price is Rs 29,363. QC, you might want to know, stands for quiet comfort. Online outlets promise “world-class noise cancellation… quiet sounder quieter and music sound better”. It has 20 hours battery life per charge, and upto 40 hours in wired mode.

http://bit.ly/boseheadphones22

==================

Pictures, likes

A picture is worth a thousand words, they say. But what if you could get a thousand likes for your picture? That’s exactly what the three-in-one MobileLensHD promises you. “Capture cultivating memories with the ultimate smartphone photography and social media gadget,” it promises.

It offers you a set of three lenses, which you can switch between in “seconds”. There’s the 180 degree fish-eye lens, the 10x macro zoom lens, and the ultra-wide “selfie lens”.

In this holiday season (in the West), it’s being packaged as “the ultimate gift”. Price overseas? $49.99.

You can find Mobile Lens HD also having its own page on Facebook, and showing off it many lens options. Apart from its 3-in-1 kit, it also has an 8X zoom telescope telelense, and more.

Somewhere along its pages, it calls itself the “world’s best phone camera lens”, and says the three-in-one lets you take “impressive, eye-popping photos without buying a $2000 pro DSLR camera.” Nnow, someone needs to check on that.

http://bit.ly/mobile-cam22

https://www.facebook.com/MobileLensHD/

===================

Redmi Note 4 coming

After the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, it’s the Note 4 which is expected in India soon. Some media reports have set its ETA as January 2017. But the official word is yet to come (at the time of writing).

Its earlier version has done well in India. The smartphone uses the Xiaomi MIUI operating system, which is a variant of Android. Earlier, the phones were branded as HongMi. Currently, the Readmi Note 3 prices in India start from Rs 9,999. Note 4 is expected to be priced at Rs 12,999.

And, while on the subject, if you were wondering (like I constantly am) about how good a mobile’s camera is, then check out this pcadvisor.co.uk article. By way of camera-worthy phone options, it lists the Galaxy S7, iPhone 7, Google Pixel, HTC 10 Evo, OnePlus 3T and Moto z.

www.91mobiles.com has a good listing of which phone might offer you best value for money. Today. Then, if you go to cnet.com you come across titles which promise a lot — for instance, “10 cheap mobile phones we love”.

============

Going online

Some news from the world of websites: Employees’ Provident (eioneus.com) Fund Organisation India website found to be insecure. The Govt of India announces a new trilingual website on the Haj pilgrimage (www.haj.gov.in). Some lovely images by Mumbai-based photographer @richaarora500 on http://photos-by-richa.com

============

Cut your pineapple

It looks so simple that you’d wonder why there aren’t more of these around. This gadget promises to “make pineapple slicing fun”. Called the ChefLand stainless steel pineapple slicer, it helps to peel, slice and corer (remove the core) of your pineapple.

In North America it costs $5.91. Couldn’t find the equivalent in India, after a fast search. The serrated teeth cuts and creates rings, as you twist the gadget through the pineapple. It helps to get “the most fruit possible out of every pineapple”. Keep twisting till you get right to the bottom… and pull. Out come your “beautiful pineapply rings”.

Talking about which, it’s amazing how many diverse videos are available online — just dealing with cutting pineapple.

See a demo here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-5q0iu_RWI

============

Twitter admits ‘technical error’ in video ad campaigns

Twitter has said that it recently discovered a technical error due to a product update to Android clients that impacted some video ad campaigns from November 7 to December 12, reports IANS. “The issue has been fixed but we wanted to share more details on what the impact was to our advertising partners,” a blog post from Twitter read.

The company said that once they discovered the issue, they resolved it and communicated the impact to affected partners. “Given this was a technical error, not a policy or definition issue, we are confident it has been resolved,” Twitter added.

According to a report in the Venture Beat on Wednesday, it was also said that those impacted would be refunded for the overbilling. According to sources, while 35 per cent appeared to be a lot, many affected advertisers were likely to be reimbursed $1, suggesting that this event might not have that large an impact. “However, the fact that Twitter disclosed a metric bug is noteworthy as it seems to be one of the first time the company has had to recalculate ad metrics,” the report added.

Like Twitter, Facebook also had to reveal the errors in front of advertisers this year, saying it had had to readjust metrics multiple times.