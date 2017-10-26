Dell launches XPS 15 notebook in India at Rs 117,990

Bengaluru: Dell India on Thursday launched a new notebook “XPS 15” at a starting price of Rs 117,990.

With Dell’s iconic, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, the “XPS 15” packs a 15.6-inch screen into a 14-inch form factor, backed by Intel Quad Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 15-inch device in Dell’s award-winning flagship XPS line for Indian PC users,” Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India, said in a statement.

The device sports a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use port allowing users to charge the laptop and also connect to multiple devices. It is also equipped with a backlit keyboard and precision touchpad. Dell XPS 15 is now available for purchase in India at its website www.dell.co.in, select Dell Exclusive Stores, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.