Christmas 2017: High-tech Christmas tree decoration ideas

You can implement high-tech Christmas tree decorating ideas in a number of fun and creative ways. Eschew the familiar tree model and erect a tree-like display made from screens, or litter your tree with gadgets

Going Wireless

Wireless Christmas trees strip away the hassle of plugging in lights and running extension cords all over your house. These types of trees prove difficult to find, though. Christmas lights and timers to recreate the wireless Christmas tree experience. Wireless decorations give your tree a high-tech look. Better yet, they make moving the Christmas tree to different spots in your living room a cinch, such as in households where you prefer to keep the tree near your TV but need to move it when guests come over to watch movies and sports. Add variety to your tree by inserting other wireless decorations such as glowing candles.

Gadget Tree

Arguably the easiest method of assembling and showing off your love of everything high-tech, the gadget tree takes the form of a regular artificial tree decked out with unorthodox decorations. Instead of bulbs and tinsel, string up old CDs, floppy disks, cell phones, cameras, and any other gizmos and gadgets too ancient to hold a place of honor on your desk or in your pocket. Top off your tree with a pair of headphones or a motherboard from an old computer. In place of garland, string together a few dozen USB flash drives and loop them around the body of your tree. Work the decorations around traditional lights, which should reflect off of the shiny exteriors of CDs and DVDs.

Fiber Optic Trees

Striking a nice balance between high-tech and tradition, fiber optic Christmas trees contain optical fibers that light up, saving you the expense of buying lights and the headache involved in finding the one bad bulb that causes all the rest to go dark. Fiber optic trees provide lots of display options. Whereas most lights only exhibit a small selection of lighting modes such as all-on or blinking, many manufacturers program fiber optic trees with a plethora of display modes.

Stack of Screens: Certainly one of the more expensive high-tech Christmas tree decorating ideas out there, a stack of screens involves assembling a tower of computer monitors and setting them to the same display. Each screen depicts a specific part of a large Christmas tree. You can mount the screens to walls in a rough approximation of a Christmas tree, then tear them down and return them to their workstations after the holidays. Try to find at least half a dozen screens for best results, and use LCDs rather than LEDs to keep costs low.

– Compiled by Ankita Das