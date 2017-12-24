Christmas 2017: Have a high-tech holiday season

Christmas is here and it’s the perfect time to gift a new gadget to your loved ones. Whether you are looking for something musical, technical, for young adults, or fitness fanatics, there’s something here for everyone. We’ve gathered some of the best tech additions to your abode for the festive season that will ensure Santa simply can’t miss your place as he passes over.

JML STAR SHOWER WINDOW WONDERLAND

REASONS TO BUY

+Plug and play+ Totally weather proof

Without too much faffing about you can transform your windows into animated seasonal displays that’ll captivate passing kids and grown-ups in equal measure. This projector turns windows into high resolution displays, set up the projector and screen, select the built-in animation you want to play and sit outside with a small cap perhaps to gather the gratefully given small change.

STAR SHOWER SLIDESHOW

REASONS TO BUY

+Massive “wow” factor+ Various image settings

About the most colourful way to add a huge seasonal sparkle with all the effort of opening a box and plugging in. Packed with the brightest and most colourful imagery (fully filled in, no outlines here) of the festive season, cover your outdoors with snowmen, presents, baubles, Christmas trees and such – You can of course bring it indoors and bather all your rooms in LED based cheer.

INFLATABLE CHRISTMAS CHARACTERS

REASONS TO BUY

+Big and impactful+Decent value

Each one sizing up at an impressive five feet tall you’ll catch yourself giving a little grin when you catch one of these around the house. Inside are a half-a-dozen LED’s for that night-light effect when you stumble home after the office party and they’ll help you find your keys.

CUTTING-EDGE GADGETS

Holiday Illuminated Window Sheers

These striking sheers make any room feel festive. Each panel includes 200 LED lights spaced evenly across in ten columns. During the day, the gauzy fabric lets light in, just like a regular curtain, then at night when you plug in the lights (with the convenient 10-inch cord) the sheers become an illuminated holiday display.

STAR SHOWER LASER MAGIC

REASONS TO BUY

+Ultra-efficient on the energy front+Both moving and still imagery

Similar to the slideshow option above this laser magic number replaces a multitude of those bothersome hang-up all over the place LED lights. Stick the stake in the ground (or in-house stand is available for extra) and marvel at how much space this bad boy can cover in festive cheer.

LED WHITE BLOSSOM TREE

REASONS TO BUY

+Over 4,000 LED lights+Four metres high

With a total of 4,224 flowers, each offering a mini-glow it could well put you on the local Xmas decoration tour should you stick it outside. A dusting of gold on the trunk adds to the effect and we wager you’ll be hanging out by its faux bark and ready to brag, whilst explaining to the kids that their present pile might not be quite so well padded this year.

Animated Santa Reindeer Teeter Totter Decoration

Children will understand that even Santa and the reindeer need to have a little fun. This jolly scene inflates in seconds and has internal lights for day or night display.

TWINKLY LIGHTS 105 LED STARTER SET

REASONS TO BUY

+Create a multitude of light shows+Can add even more lights

Grab this 105 LED Twinkly starter set and set numerous displays in motion around your tree or when hung up around your home. Create your own displays too, they say the only limit is your imagination; we say grab the port and put this to the test. You can also buy additional sets to add even more bulbs to the display.

Programmable Lite Write Laser Show

Impress the neighbours with a customized holiday message that scrolls around your home. If you are feeling a little jazzy, there are also pre-programmed animated light shows with Christmas or other holiday themes. Music plays with the pre-installed programs, and there’s a volume button on the unit.

– Compiled by Ankita Das