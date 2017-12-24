Christmas 2017: Apps that will bring both joy and fun

Well, it’s the time of the season to be merry. From keeping your kids occupied to helping you manage your Christmas gift shopping, here are some of the best Christmas apps for iPhone and iPad this season which can be your wingmen in your Christmas preparation

Christmas Photo Frame Editor

Christmas Photo Frame Editor iPhone and iPad App IconThey say, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” If you wish to decorate your memorable photos with Christmas themes and present them to your loved ones, this app would be worth consideration. You can select from a variety of different frames like Christmas trees, presents, candy canes, Santa Claus and more to design your pics. Once you have created a nice-looking photo, you will be able to save and share it with your friends.

Little Piano

Little Piano iPhone and iPad App IconWant to learn a few melodies this Christmas and surprise your friends? Christmas Carols Piano is a fun learning app that teaches you a few of the Christmas songs (actually, over 55 melodies, 16 carols to start with). You can learn intuitively with the app guiding you through. It is designed to be kid-friendly too so you can also partner-up with your kid to learn the songs. Boasting superb piano sounds and full multi-touch support, the app has got all the ingredients to keep you hooked for long.

Merry Christmas Card Maker

Merry Christmas Card Maker iPhone and iPad App IconIf you have a penchant for creating greeting cards, Go for “Merry Christmas Card Maker.” It has more than 256 vibrant colors to give right hue to your every imagination. The availability of tons of different palettes and shades let you embellish cards elegantly. With unlimited undo options, it offers you more freedom to design your card. As it also works offline, you can continue to adorn your cards without any disturbance.

Christmas Tale HD

Voted as the best multimedia book for Christmas, it’s a beautiful collection of an interactive, multimedia app, a wish-list, and a decorator. Each page of the app tells a Christmas tale while your kid can also create a wish list and send it to Santa right from within the app. Christmas Tale HD lets you decorate your very own Christmas tree and take a picture of it to share with others. You can also assist Santa to deliver presents. Besides, when you tap on the snowman, you will be able to view his outfits. Additionally, there is a “Read to Me” features which automatically reads the entire story to you.

Christmas Photo- Effects

Christmas Photo iPhone and iPad App IconThis one is a must-have for the folks who love capturing photos and like decorating them with excellent effects. The app has a great many frames to let you embellish your photos. With numerous effects and filters available, you can instantly transform the looks of your photos. The full-featured photo editor allows you design your shots to your best liking. Once you have created your pics, you can share them on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and other social networks.

– Compiled by Ankita Das