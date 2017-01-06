CES 2017: A haven for innovative tech

The Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2017 is the much awaited tech show every year. This is place where every year many company showcase their strength in technological sector. Company’s and start-up’s bring innovative ideas in technology. Here are few exciting and soon to come into production products that will amaze you.

GRIFFIN Reserve case

GRIFFIN had unveiled an iPhone 7 case that adds 3.5mm headphone jack that isn’t present in the smartphone. Alongside GRIFFIN at CES 2017 has shown off the Reserve that only adds the 3.5mm jack, but also a battery pack for additional power. Griffin is well known accessory maker. Griffin is a well loved accessory maker for gadgets including Apple’s iPhone. It makes tough cases like the Griffin Survivor.

All you need to know:

The Reserve gives you freedom to listen to music with any headphones, thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Reserve case also protects the phone and with 3,000 mAh battery case it gives extra plus point to the GRIFFIN’s Reserve. 3000 mAh battery which this case has is larger then iPhone 7’s, 1960 mAh battery. This means that it can fully charge iPhone 7 atleast once.

The built-in headphone jack is powered by a digital-to-analog circuit so you can listen with any wired headphones, or use an AUX cable to connect to your stereo without needing a dongle. For even more convenience, Reserve Battery Case charges via Apple Lightning Connector so there’s no need to carry an extra micro-USB charging cable. Reserve Battery Case for iPhone 7 will be available in Black, Navy, Gray, and Pink.

Apple’s MFi certification, meaning it is officially supported to be used with an iPhone. At $99 (roughly Rs. 6,700), it costs the same as Apple’s official battery pack. It is said to be available in the second quarter of 2017.

Motiv- The fitness Ring

In today’s time when everyone are fitness conscious people are moving towards fitness bands and fitness trackers. The main thing people look at while buying fitness bands or fitness trackers is that it should user friendly and should be comfortable for daily use. Whenever somebody thinks of buying fitness wearables, first thing that pops in everyone’s mind is Fitbit or Jawbone. But with the entry of Motiv the fitness wearable scene is about to experience a tremendous change. And that’s because other wearable formats, like the smart ring, have largely flown under the radar. Usually, they’re a little too fashionable for everyday wear, have limited functionality, or some mix of the two. But Motiv is looking to change that with a sleek new fitness tracker, the Motiv Ring.

All you need to know:

Motiv ring is a $199 dollar sleep and activity tracker.

This tiny wearable packs a heart rate monitor and 5 days of battery life.

This waterproof titanium ring seems much less obtrusive. It also offers the standard array of fitness tracking metrics: heart rate, distance, steps, and caloric estimates; it syncs to a free app for the iPhone.

It’s available for $199 as a pre-order from Motiv, with shipping in “spring”.

Fasetto Link – The new age of device storage

Today when the smartphone market is blooming, consumers are demanding more storage space on smartphone. Keeping with the increase in the thirst for additional storage space for your devices, a US-based startup called Fasetto has introduced the ‘Link’. ‘Link’ a small wireless storage device that offers extra portable storage for smartphones or even computers on the go.

All you need to know:

The 2 by 2 inch device that has 2 TB SSD storage, and it has built in wi-fi to stream content. It is also water proof, and shock resitant (IP68 rating).

It has a built-in battery that can be recharged via USB-C, the battery can last upto 5 hours. The Link can connect upto 30 devices at once and 15 devices can stream content from it together.

The link comes in three versions $349 for 256GB version, $499 for 512GB version, and a $1,149 for 2TB version that’s a little thicker than the former two.

Additionally, Fasetto is selling some magnetically detachable accessories to expand the Link’s functionality: a $29 battery pack and a $149 LTE expansion. The Link and all of its accessories are available for preorder on Fasetto’s website now for an estimated April ship date.

Kingston Data Traveler Ultimate GT flash drive

When it comes to storage devices how can Kingston stay back? CES 2017 has already seen a storage device of 2 TB. Now Kinston has introduced Data Traveler Ultimate GT flash drive. It comes in 1TB and 2TB in capacities!

Made out of a zinc alloy metal casing and high-density NAND this monstrosity is able to deliver up to a few hundred MB/s read and write speeds over its USB 3.1 interface.

It measures in at 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm, so it is a bit bigger than most USB flash drives, but it is also one of the most solid drives we have handled.

It even comes with a 5-year warranty if its sheer capacity didn’t compel you enough to purchase it. This product should be released in February.

The Data Traveler Ultimate GT will be launched in February, and no pricing is currently available. So far, we know that it will measure 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm and that it is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Mac OS from version 10.9 onwards, Linux from version 2.6 onwards and Chrome OS.

Sony OLED TV – Go thin

The company unveiled it first OLED TV called XBR-A1E under the Bravia range. LG is the only mainstream electronic giant to have retailed an OLED TV. It is worth noting, however, that the OLED panel on the newly launched BRAVIA TV is sourced from LG itself.

All you need to know:

There are lot of differences in the way an OLED panel and an LCD panel work, but the most fundamental one is that each pixel provides its own illumination in an OLED screen, while all of the pixels in an LCD screen are illuminated by an LED backlight.

The Sony Bravia XBR-A1E which is company’s flagship for this year.

Sony Bravia XBR-A1E has Dolby Vision support and HDR columns which run on Android TV, nad be also controlled through Google Home.

Sony hasn’t provided any pricing or release dates on the new Bravia XBR-A1E, except that the A1E series will be available in 55, 65, and 77-inch models.

Faraday Future

With automobile industry moving towards, electric and self driven cars. A start-up Faraday Future is given though competition to Tesla’s Model S and any other electric car in production.

All you need to know:

It defines a new era of electric mobility that fuses exceptionally high performance with precise handling, ultra-luxury, and futuristic intelligence features.

Leading its extreme capabilities, the supercar produces 783 kW of power, equating to 1050 HP, delivering a staggering 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds.

Nick Sampson, senior vice president of R&D and engineering at Faraday Future, took to the stage to discuss Faraday’s work over the past two and a half years on “reformatting the future of mobility” with a focus on disruption.

Sampson repeatedly teased Faraday’s work as “more than a car” and a “whole new species” before delving into some of the connectivity aspects of the FF 91 with fibre internet speeds and 802.11ac Wi-Fi in the vehicle and large HD screens to allow media, games, and other content to seamlessly transfer to and from the car. Each passenger has their own profile of content and other preferences that automatically syncs to whatever FF 91 they are in.