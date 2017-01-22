Casio G-shock Mudmaster: Tough, handy & minimal

Krishna Bahirwani reviews the timepiece to inform on whether it warrants its price tag or not Travelling the wilderness can often be a challenging experience even for the young and physically fit. Having the right information and gear can be the difference between a successful trip and a disaster. Each piece of equipment that you carry with yourself adds weight and must be able to perform in demanding conditions. Thanks to this, outdoor gear often warrants a high price. The Casio Mudmaster GWG 1000 is a G-SHOCK timepiece with one important feature, Tough Solar. Tough solar allows the watch to be powered by light from both natural and artificial sources.



The system claims to be advanced enough to work with the weakest of light sources. The watch has a built-in accumulator that collects “superfluous” energy and releases it when the watch is devoid of any light sources. This works automatically, without the need for any manual intervention. The watch also comes with twin sensor technology and a built-in compass, shock resistance, thermometer, Auto LED, clock for 31 time zones, 4 daily alarms and more.

Also Read: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999 from January 23 To emulate real life experience, the watch was exposed to sunlight for nine hours a day and kept in a bag for the rest. Throughout the period of two weeks, there was no need to do anything different to accommodate the charging. To test the durability of the watch it was tested during a swim and a hike. The material displayed the ability to deal with mud and other natural elements without any damage to the timepiece. However, the watch did feel a little uncomfortable against the skin in the sun. The rubber strap could have been a little softer on the side that faces the skin, preventing skin irritation for those with sensitive skin. In the water, the watch has a resistance of 200 meters. During the swim, the watch had no problem functioning at the bottom of the swimming pool.