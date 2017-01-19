Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999 from January 23

After the huge success of Redmi Note 3 and 3 s prime Xiaomi has introduce its new mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India, It is a higher version of Redmi Note 3 and it will be available in India from January 23 at 12 pm on flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi is known for its budget phones with good specifications at low price.

There are three variant of phone 2GB RAM with 32GB storage at Rs 9,999, 32GB RAM with 32GB at Rs 10,999 and the expensive one is 4GB RAM 64GB storage version at Rs 12,999.

There will be no flash sale for the phone and no pr-registration is needed. The company claims it crossed $1 billion in revenue in India for the year 2016.

Spec:

Redmi Note 4 comes with 5.5 FHD display, MIUI 8 (Android), Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC Adreno 506 GPU RAM/ROM options- 2GB/ 32GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, 13MP rear camera 5MP front camera, 4,100mAh battery, VoLTE support, Fingerprint scanner.

This is the first Xiaomi phone which has a full 2.5D curved glass on the front and Xiaomi claims a 25% increase in battery life over the Redmi Note 3, with the slightly larger 4100mAh battery (but still no fast charging).

This is the global launch of the Snapdragon variant, as the model launched in China comes with a MediaTek Helio X20.