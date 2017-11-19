Best gadgets for movie-watching

With the International Film Festival of India kicking off from November 20, we’ve been wondering which gadgets offer the best movie-watching experience. After some careful considerations, these are the gadgets every film buff should know about…

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+

The S6 edge’s big brother offers a great movie-watching experience thanks to its massive 5.7-inch Quad HD screen. Some may think the curved display is a little gimmicky, but when you’re watching movies, it comes into its own – displaying notifications discreetly on the edge without interrupting any of the action.

Bonus: Android Wear smartwatch

This might not be the best way to enjoy a movie, but it could make long meetings go by relatively quickly. The video below shows you how to use an Android Wear smartwatch to sneakily watch a flick on your wrist.

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

The new Sony Xperia Z5 Premium boasts the world’s first 4K Ultra HD screen on a smartphone. So it’s no surprise it’s expected to be top of the tree for watching movies when it launches in late October. Packing the same screen tech as Sony’s high end TV’s, the 5.5-inch screen offers a supervivid picture with up to 10 times more pixels per square inch than your average Full HD TV. While you might be reluctant to splash out on getting 4K Netflix, the Z5 Premium has another trick up its sleeve; it can upscale Full HD movies to near 4K quality.

Microsoft 950 XL

Just like the edge+ and Nexus 6P, it has a crystal clear 5.7- inch Quad HD screen. If you’re looking for an even bigger experience, however, Microsoft Continuum lets you put your 950 XL on your HD TV or computer monitor. As it uses a wired HDMI connection, you get Full HD quality and crystal clear sound as you play movies stored on your phone.

Nexus 6P by Huawei

The new Nexus 6P also has a 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, but it has something the S6 edge+ doesn’t; front-facing stereo speakers. It might not make a difference if you enjoy watching movies by yourself with headphones, but if you enjoy sharing the experience with a friend those speakers will come into their own.

Chromecast

Speaking of gadgets that let you watch movies from your phone on the big screens, Chromecast from Google lets you do it wirelessly. It connects your phone to your TV through Wi-Fi, showing certain apps, and even your whole phone screen, on the biggest screen in the house. And it’s not just for Android phones – it also has a handy iOS app, too.

– Compiled by Ankita Das