Best cycling apps: iPhone and Android tools for cyclists
We round up the most useful mobile apps for cyclists
Zwift mobile app
Zwift is an indoor cycling game, which allows you to compete with other cyclists in an online universe. Zwift runs off your computer, but you can also use the app if you’re on the go, or pair the app with your computer to use your phone as a game controller as you ride. When using the app paired with Zwift on your computer, it shows you a dashboard with all the key metrics you’d see on a cycling computer and lets you communicate with other riders. Using the app alone, your phone will become your main screen – showing your progress on the ride, as well as providing a full listing of upcoming events.
Available for: iOS, Android
Strava cycling app
One of the most popular GPS cycling apps offers an array of handy ride logging functions which are then uploaded to your online Strava profile. The app keeps track of your ride stats as you travel, including speed, time and distance all the while tracking where you’ve been. At the end of your ride, you can view further stats such as calories burned and elevation ridden – plus whether you have set a new record on any of the numerous Strava segments.
Available for: iOS, Android
Map My Ride cycling app
Map My Ride was one of the original ride-logging services, and despite fierce competition for space on your phone from the likes of Strava, it still offers a lot. The app records a host of data from your ride, including distance, speed, elevation and a detailed route. All of this can be uploaded to the Map My Ride site for detailed analysis and sharing with other users, if you wish. Like Strava, Map My Ride also includes timed sections, called Courses, where you can try and set the fastest time.
Available for: iOS, Android, Windows
Endomondo cycling app
Rather than just tracking and logging your activities, Endomondo is designed to be your personal trainer and as such features ‘audio encouragement’ to motivate you during exercise, including how you are performing against pre-determined goals. As well as cycling and running, the app can also track around 40 other sports.
Available for: iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Blackberry
Garmin Connect cycling app
Garmin’s Connect software provides a link between your mobile device and Garmin GPS device to share data. The connection can work both ways, with a compatible Garmin GPS able to display weather data and notifications on your handlebars. Data from the Garmin device goes into the mobile device, giving you a range of ways to display the numbers: charts, graphs, maps, etc. LiveTrack lets friends follow your progress online as you are riding, and you can compete in weekly challenges and wirelessly upload activities.
Available for: iOS, Android
– Compiled by Ankita Das