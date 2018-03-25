Beat exam stress, the tech way

Here are some gadgets and app that will helps students refresh their minds and ease exam stress

As the exam season has kicked in across the nation, students, particularly those appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations are putting their best foot forward to secure good scores for themselves. However, a common phenomenon in this month is that of exam stress. Students go through immense pressure, anxiety and stress. Therefore, it is extremely important to strike a balance to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. Here are some gadgets and apps that might help:

Sennheiser HD4.20s

Music is considered to be the best stress busters for individuals, and a good earpiece is essential for the perfect experience. The Sennheiser HD 4.20s, suited for long hours of listening, consists of dual drivers and enhanced bass response. The folding design ensures maximum portability on the go, while the secure around-ear fit guarantees long hours of wearing comfort as well as the attenuation of background noise.

Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480

The Logitech K480 is a new type of keyboard that works for computers, smartphones and tablets. It comprises an Easy-Switch dial for users to toggle between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices. Also, the integrated cradle holds a user’s phone or tablet at just the right angle to read while typing.

VuLiv Player

Vuliv Player, an over-the-top (OTT) entertainment application, brings VuShareTM, a mobile technology for simulcasting a user’s videos, music, photos on any multiple screens including Smartphones, Computers or even Smart TV without any additional hardware or the need to transfer the file or even without internet or any additional cost. The app uses proprietary software technology to connect with multiple smart devices at same time and creates one host to manage playback controls or playlist combinations.

The technology is native to smartphone hardware and is built on core communication protocols which allow the host to beam dedicated speed for each connected device with no loss of content quality or buffering unlike faced even in a 4G network. A VuLiv host can enable a multimedia VuShare Session for non-VuLiv customers also, who can access full playback and playlist controls via their mobile browser.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is a portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, easy to be carried for a walk, to the pool or while taking a shower. It lasts up to 10 hours and is drop-proof tested from up to five feet and sports a hanging loop on top so it can easily attach to any bag, bicycle or backpack.

HOOQ

With HOOQ, one can rent the latest Hollywood movies within a couple of months of its theatrical release, ensuring that the customers access Hollywood blockbusters, hot favourites and top rate US TV series such as Friends, The Flash, The Big Bang Theory, Lucifer, Arrow and Gotham at a new pricing of Rs. 89 per month, which comes with a 30-day complimentary trial. –ANI