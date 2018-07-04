ASUS ZenFone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 chip launched in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS on Wednesday launched its latest flagship smartphone ZenFone 5Z in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z (ZS621KL) will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version for Rs 29,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 32,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB memory variant for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart from July 9. “We are glad to bring you ZenFone 5Z, the most intelligent ZenFone ever, which utilises advanced AI algorithms and machine learning to provide a unique slate of intelligent camera, communication and convenience features,” Jerry Shen, CEO of ASUSTeK Computer Inc., told reporters here.

ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch SuperIPS FHD+ display and dual-cameras and has dual 5-magnet speakers that put out stereo sound powered by dual NXP amplifiers. The device has four 0.06mm-slim carbon cooling pads that efficiently dissipate heat and maintain top performance at all times, the company claimed.

It houses a high-capacity 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm “QuickCharge” 3.0 fast-charge technology. ZenFone 5Z introduces AI charging to maximise the battery life. Additionally, there are face unlock, rear fingerprint sensor and the integrated NFC features in the smartphone.