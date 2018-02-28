ASUS unveils three devices in new Zenfone 5 series at MWC 2018

Barcelona: Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS launched three devices in the new ZenFone 5 series at the ongoing “Mobile World Congress” (MWC), 2018 here. ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5 are the first-ever models to have Artificial Intelligence (AI) and feature “all-screen” displays with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The new line-up also includes ZenFone 5 Lite.

“We embarked on the ZenFone project four years ago with the idea to create empowering luxury for everyone to enjoy,” Jerry Shen, CEO, ASUS, said in a statement. The price of ZenFone 5Z starts at 479 euros and the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) and features up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard stoarge.

ZenFone 5 has a dual-camera system and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5 come with dual-camera systems that adapt and learn, the company claimed. They are equipped with Sony IMX363 sensor an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens,120-degree wide-angle secondary camera, four-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS) and AI-enhanced camera features, including AI “Scene Detection” for 16 different scenes and objects. ZenFone 5 Lite is a 6-inch smartphone featuring the world’s first globally-announced true four-camera system with a 120-degree wide-angle camera at both front and rear. The device features Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset.