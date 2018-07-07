Around 70 million spam accounts suspended by Twitter in last few months

California: Since upping its efforts against fake accounts in the last few months, Twitter has suspended a whopping number of accounts between May and June this year.

The company has shut down as many as 70 million accounts in the given period, and suspended 13 million accounts during a week of bot banning activity in mid-May, TechCrunch reported.

When a suspicious account fails to pass the test of verifying their phone number, Twitter shuts down that account. Those accounts which pass are reinstated.