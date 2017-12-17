Apps to help you plan your big day

Your wedding should be one of the best days of your life, but that doesn’t stop it from also being stressful. Planning and arranging things beforehand can take over your life for a while. Luckily, there are numerous apps out there to make things a little less awkward and a lot more enjoyable. We’ve taken a look at some of the best apps for wedding planning

WeddingHappy (Free)

WeddingHappy is a smart wedding planning app. It’s smart in that it asks for your anticipated wedding date then builds a customized schedule, along with a to-do checklist so you can work out exactly what needs to get done and by when. Alongside that is payment tracking, a spending summary, options for co-ordinating vendor contact details and the ability to sync with other users.

Tie The Knot (Free)

Tie The Knot is a tracker for the very excited. It’ll keep an eye on just how many days are left until your wedding day, counting things down to the very hour, minute and second. Ok, so it’s not immensely practical outside of an anniversary tracking section, but it’s fun and sure to help make you even more excited for the big day.

iWedPlanner (Free)

iWedPlanner hopes to cover all the wedding planning bases. There’s a to-do list feature, keeping track of everything you need to do, you can also organize all your vendors in the app and take notes along the way. Want to keep track of the RSVPs? iWedPlanner will do that too, and there’s even a seating arrangement.

Wedding Countdown (Free)

Wedding Countdown is a countdown tool with a difference. It’ll keep track of how many more days, hours, minutes and seconds until your big day, but it also offers special units. Those special units can be things like heartbeats or kisses, for an extra sweet touch. You can personalize the experience with your choice of song, as well as by adding photos.

Table Plan (Free)

Table planning is a nightmare for those trying to keep all their guests happy. Table Plan simplifies the process a little by allowing you to easily add as many guests as you like before moving them around on screen. You can set different restrictions, thereby leaving the app to do it automatically if you want.

– Compiled by Ankita Das