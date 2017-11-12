Apps that make learning more fun

Kids, older or younger are not going to leave that device but yes, they can utilise that device for learning in a fun and interactive way using different apps.

Below is a list of best educational apps for kids available across different platforms like Windows, Android or iOS that you must know to help your kid learn in an interactive and fun way

Take a look!

Math

For Android

Graphic Calculator MathLab Pro

Graphing Calculator by Mathlab is a scientific graphing calculator integrated with algebra and is an indispensable mathematical tool for students in elementary school to those in college or graduate school, or just anyone who needs more than what a basic calculator offers.

Math Tricks

Speed up your calculating powers by learning smart tricks. These tricks will help you solve parts of mathematical problems must faster than before.

For iOS Math

MathBoard

This math app is highly recommendable for all K-12 education. This educational app let teachers guide students in the areas dealing with Addition, multiplication, subtraction, division, squares, cubes, square roots as well as single step algebra equations.

Thinking Blocks

It helps kids visualize word problems; make sense of what’s being asked, and set up the equations necessary to solve the problem. The series of four apps covers addition and subtraction, multiplication and division, fractions, ratios, and proportions.

Science

For android

NCERT Learn Science

This educational app is apt for the students of India as it contains science syllabus of CBSE board for the students of classes 9 & 10. Topic wise notes are given and imported concepts given separately.

Phys.org Science News Lite

Be up to date with whatever is happening in the field of science. This app gives you daily information and new stories related to science. This includes stories in the fields of physics, medicine, nanotechnology, electronics, space and earth sciences, biology, chemistry, computer sciences, engineering, mathematics, etc.

FOR iOS

Science

The Elements: A Visual Exploration

The app is based on the best selling book, The Element by Theodore Gray. The app is rich and engaging dealing in periodic tables taking user to the universe one could not imagine.

Science for kids: Apt for the child aged between 7-11 years. The app helps the kid to learn science concepts related with plants, animals, human body system, traits and on recycling. The app is divided in 10 learning units and 5 practice units just to be sure!

Kid Science: Unleash the inner scientist in your kid with kid science. Get access to watch and do photos and videos that make it easy with step-by-step guidance to for real science experiments.

English

For android

Hello English App

The app is specifically designed for all the Indian language speakers who wish to learn English. Used by over 30,00,000 learners in India, this app focuses on helping you master English reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills, while building your vocabulary. Hello English is India’s number 1 ranked free Educational App on the Play Store.

Duolingo: learn languages free

This award-winning app is changing the way people learn languages. Go multilingual with this app on your device. Learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, and English. It is a totally fun and effective app to start speaking different languages.

Dictionary Offline

An offline dictionary that helps you complete the world’s major languages and mutual translations.

For iOS

Learn English Grammar

People often underestimate the importance of grammar, especially when they want to learn how to speak English quickly. The British Council created this app through which they developed an organized, yet fun way to learn English grammar. Using a series of simple exercises you’ll be able to understand and remember the grammar rules in English.

Free Word Power

With Word Power Learn American English Vocabulary. You’ll master 100 of the most frequently used words and phrases in the English language right on your iOS device!

– Compiled by Ankita Das