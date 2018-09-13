Apple watch series 4: Now, your watch can take an ECG among many other things

The new iPhone was not the only thing which stole the lime-light yesterday, but Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 4, redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in new ways. While retaining the original iconic design, the fourth-generation Apple Watch has been refined, combining new hardware and software enhancements into a unified form.

These are not only thing Apple changed in the new watch, but there were many new features which apple introduced, which are:

The Series 4 watch with watch OS 5 includes revolutionary health capabilities, including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app, which has been granted a classification by the US federal agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Apple also says the body of the Apple Watch is slightly thinner, with the same 18-hour, all-day battery life. The Digital Crown has been updated to add support for haptic feedback, which means as you scroll through lists, you’ll feel a slight feedback (vibration) as you move through each item.

Beginning September 14, Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available to order in 26 countries and territories the price of that variant will be roughly around $399(28000 approx)and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 16 countries and territories. Both models will be available in stores beginning September 21. the price of this varient will be $ 499 (36000 approx)