Apple may roll out iPhone X’s successor in 2018

New York [USA]: Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone X may have a successor next year at a lower cost than the current one, reports suggest.

According to a report published by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as quoted by TechCrunch, the company has three new iPhone devices in its pipeline for 2018, all with edge-to-edge displays with a notch.

While the report highlights phones of a similar size and shape as the iPhone X, this new iPhone may feature a 5.8-inch display with a density of 458 pixels per inch. It could also be built in with OLED display with a pixel density of 480-500 pixels per inch, thus capable of being a second-gen iPhone X Plus.

In terms of the cost, the phone may not feature in the USD 1,000 or more bracket, but rather cost between USD 649 to 749. The company is also going to release a successor to the iPhone 8, with some of the innovations in the iPhone X to this new device.

The report also suggests that it could have a 6.1-inch display, which would make it slightly bigger than the iPhone X, with all the sensors for Face ID and face tracking.

However, no official statement has been released from Apple’s end.

In September, in what was hailed to be a spectacular display of technology built into super sleek devices, Apple unveiled three new iPhones, as well as upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Airpod wireless headphones.

The three iPhones – iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – were unveiled at an event on Apple’s new campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater.