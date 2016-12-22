Apple may launch iPhone 7S, 7S plus and iPhone 8 in September 2017

Rumours are hitting on internet that Apple is going to launch iPhone 8 codenamed “Ferrari “in 2017 September.

According to Chinese tech blog cnBeta, in a post first surfaced by Apple Insider, three variants of iPhones are in testing mode.

The name of the models is D20, D21 and D22, which are 7S and 7S plus and D22 highly anticipated iPhone 8.

There will be no huge update in 7S and 7S Plus but star leak iPhone 8 will have an AMOLED screen and a new design, along with reconfigured internals to keep the device thin, invisible home button, wireless charging and much more.

Last week, South Korean’s ‘Korean Herald’ reported that Apple will use Samsung-made curved plastic OLED panels for the iPhone 8. This is in line with previous reports that the next-generation handset from Apple won’t look similar to the iPhone 7.

Let’s hope for the best for iPhone lovers, are these rumours are only rumours or this will come in to a reality.