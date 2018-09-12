Apple event 2018: Tech giant likely to unveil ‘biggest’, ‘most expensive’ iPhone; here’s all you need to know

San Francisco: Technology giant Apple is set to hold an event to unveil new appliances and gadgets. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. Here are all the facts you need to know about this Apple’s mega event.

The event will start from 10:30 PM (IST) and will showcase various new appliances brought up by Apple. The event is being held at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Three new models of iPhones are also going to be unveiled during the event which will be called iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs Plus. Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple’s attempt to feed consumers’ appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

The iPhone X, a dramatically redesigned model released last fall, got rid of the home button and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. It was the first mass-market smartphone to demand a USD 1,000 starting price. Although the iPhone X didn’t fulfill analysts’ lofty sales expectations, it fared well enough for Apple to up the ante with the bigger model, whose price is expected to unveil Wednesday.

Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year’s USD 1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for USD 650 to USD 750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.

Names for the new devices aren’t known. The company may also announce a new smartwatch. It will be redesigned Apple Watch Series 4. Apple is also going to announce the release date of the AirPower charging pad. It will also announce the price of the product during the event. Buzz is also regarding an Updated AirPod headphones which will be unveiled during the event.

