Apple event 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch the mega event online

The whole world is thrilled regarding Apple’s event today where new models of iPhones and various new devices are going to be announced. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone today as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.

The event will be held at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Amid the announcement, at least five devices are highly expected to be announced during the event which include three new models of iPhones, iPad Pro and Apple Watch series 4. Some other news gadgets are also expected to be announced during the event by the tech giant.

Apple event 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the event

The event will be streamed live on Apple TV app named ‘Apple events’ and iPhone users can download the app to watch the event live.

Others can watch the event live on the Twitter account of the tech giant. The event will be live streamed on Apple’s Twitter account. The telecast of the event will start at 10:30 PM (IST).

Click here to watch the event live on Apple’s 2018 event live on Twitter.