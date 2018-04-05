Animal Poaching: Software used to study stars will be soon used to save animals from being poached

In the scenario where conservation of animal species has become very important scientists have come up with a software that can prevent poaching. Animal poaching has been going on for ages. After a notable decrease in the count of certain animal species, poaching is banned. Yet there are cases of poaching and most of them, in order to save themselves from getting caught, carry out their illegal work at night time.

As per the reports by Tech Times, The Royal Astronomical Society is collaborating with ecologists from the Liverpool John Moores University to create a drone with an infrared camera that can detect moves of the animals and men in the forest, especially in the night. The camera is designed with thermal in a way that it can automatically detect thermal signatures. The drone will be able to reach areas where humans cannot go.

The software used to study galaxies in the by looking at the glow of the star in the sky, which otherwise cannot be seen with naked eyes, is now being redesigned for catching poachers in the night. The software will contribute in conserving the endangered animals.

As reported by Tech Times, the drone was first used in South Africa for keeping a watch on endangered Riverine rabbits. The drone will be soon used to study orangutans in Malaysia and spider monkeys in Mexico.