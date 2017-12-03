Accessibility apps for those with disabilities

Here are the best disabled apps and accessibility apps

Accessibility Scanner

It is a nifty tool for developers. The app will look over your app. The ultimate goal is to help make your app is friendlier to end users. Some of the improvements it’ll suggest is making the text and background contrast better, making inputs larger, and in general making things easier to read. It’s relatively easy to use. Developers should definitely use this whenever creating new apps. It’s one of the better disabled apps and accessibility apps.

Assistive Touch

This gives you virtual buttons. These virtual buttons allow you to navigate your device without having to touch it. It comes with a virtual home button, volume buttons, back button, a screenshots button, and more. It can also turn off your screen without clicking any buttons. It’s an excellent choice for those who have problems with those kinds of tasks. Unfortunately, it has a variety of useless features as well, such as RAM cleaning, boosting, and other features. It’s still a little rough around the edges. However, it typically works pretty well.

Google Assistant

It is an excellent app for this sort of thing. It features a voice operated interface that you can access from anywhere on your device. You can do the basics without touching your phone. That includes placing calls, text messages, opening apps, and more. It can even do things like turn off smart lights and things like that. Google adds features to Google Assistant all the time so we’re not even scraping the surface of what this can do. The only downside is that it can drain battery life sometimes.

– Compiled by Ankita Das