A guide to smart home technology every pet owner needs

Many people see pets as more than just animals; they’re family members. Our furry friends deserve all the best, and technology makes caring for them easier and better than ever. Just like smart home technology improves our lives, it can also benefit our four legged friends. Let’s take a look at the best smart home technology for your pets.

CleverPet

CleverPet is an all-in-one computer/pet feeder. The gadget stimulates a pet’s mental capabilities when you’re out, keeping them occupied and happy. Three pads light up when your pet touches them with a paw or nose. If your pet presses the buttons in a certain order, CleverPet releases food.

PetPal

The PetPal pet feeder connects to a microphone, speaker, and night camera that you control from your mobile device. Not only can you feed your pet, but you can watch, converse with, and even comfort your furry friend.

Tagg Pet Tracker

The Tagg Pet Tracker GPS apparatus attaches to your pet’s collar and helps you track their whereabouts. You can view your pet’s location through an interactive map via your tablet, computer, or smartphone. If your pet strays away from home, the tracker sends your devices emails, text messages, and push notifications.

Automatic Pet Doors

Automatic doors are perfect for dogs and cats that spend lots of time outside. The devices let pets come and go as they please, meaning you’re not beholden to constantly opening the door. Some automatic doors even have a timer to control when the door is active.

Smart Kitty

Smart Kitty is an automatic self-cleaning litter box. A few minutes after use, Smart Kitty starts its raking system to separate waste from litter. The cat droppings go into a closed container which hides them while preventing odors. To remove the waste simply detach the container’s disposable molding and throw it away. The Smart Kitty can send cleaning status alerts to your smartphone, and can also create personalized clean times as well.

Pura

Pura is a smart water fountain designed for cats. Place a tag on your cat’s collar and Pura uses a smartphone app to track how much water your cat drinks. The device itself contains a carbon filter that keeps water free of contaminants. Besides recording your cat’s drinking history, Pura also provides information on any behavior changes and provides filter and water changing reminders.

Petcube

The Petcube interactive wireless camera uses your smartphone to let you watch and play with your pet while you’re away from home. The camera allows you to see your pet, while the laser keeps your pet intrigued and engaged. Just swipe your finger across the screen and the laser follows. The device also includes a speaker and built-in microphone that allows you to communicate with your pet and vice-versa.

-Compiled by Ankita Das