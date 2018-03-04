‘Zlatan can’t help Man-U for now’

Manchester : Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho said his Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit but can’t help the English football giants for a winning cause.

Ibrahimovic signed a contract extension in 2017 after returning from a knee operation in November last year, he has been sidelined since the Boxing Day draw with Burnley at the Old Trafford here. However, Mourinho feels the ongoing season will be his last with the club and Ibrahimovic has the right to choose his future. “For Zlatan, we all think it’s his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by manutd.com.