Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Tri-series Match 4: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Zimbabwe and Pakistan

After facing defeat in 2nd match, Pakistan is now set to face Zimbabwe in 4th match of the T20I three-nation tri-series. The two teams faced each other in the 1st match of the series. Fakhar Zaman’s 61 along with Asif Ali’s quickfire 41 propelled Pakistan to a challenging 182/4. In reply, the home team failed to secure a good start and could only manage to score 108. However, Pakistan lost their second match against Australia thanks to pacer Billy Stanlake who took 4 wickets. Here we see the probable dream XI for Pakistan:

Team Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (c and wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe has not played international cricket for a while. The last international game they played was against UAE in World Cup Qualifiers. Pairing up against an opposition who are on top of their game is a steep task in itself but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So it’s time for the hosts to feel the heat and take on Pakistan who will desperately be looking for a return. Here are the probable dream XI for the hosts:

Team Zimbabwe: Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Soloman Mire/Tarisai Musakanda, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu