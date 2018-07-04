Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th T20I Tri-series: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After facing a crushing defeat in the second match in the ongoing tri-series in Zimbabwe, Pakistan will face the home team in the fourth encounter at the Harare Sports Club. Top T20I ranked Pakistan, registered a 74-run victory in the opening game against Zimbabwe. However, they had to face an eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the 2nd game. Pakistan will be eager to step up and pick up another win. On the other hand, Zimbabwe who played their 2nd match yesterday were thrashed by 100 runs.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Zimbabwe and Pakistan, T20I Tri-series Match 4

Zimbabwe Squad: Cephas Zhuwao, Tarisai Musakanda, Chamu Chibhabha, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Hamilton Masakadza, Brian Chari, Peter Moor, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Murray, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Brandon Mavuta

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.