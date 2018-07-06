Zimbabwe vs Australia T20I Tri-series Match 6: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates
After losing their last game against Pakistan, Australia will now face host Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe are out of the race in final and Australia has booked their place in finals against Pakistan. In their last match, Aussie batting line ran out of fuel when skipper Aaron Finch got out early. After his dismissal, the rest of the team failed to generate enough power. With the loss their No. 1 aspirations in T20I cricket went up in smoke. But the next match against Zimbabwe gives Aussie the opportunity to address the issues with their batting. Meanwhile, for the hosts, it’s now only about trying to salvage some pride.
Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Zimbabwe vs Australia, T20I Tri-series Match 6
Teams:
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor WKT, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Cephas Zhuwao
Australia: Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey WKT, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth,