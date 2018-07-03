Zimbabwe vs Australia, T20I Tri-series Match 3: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After defeating Pakistan in the first T20 match, Australia will look to register victory against Zimbabwe today. The third match of the Zimbabwe Tri-series will be played at Harare sports club in Harare city of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe lost to Pakistan in the opening match of the series by 74 runs. Although Zimbabwe is among the weakest side in the series, they will look to use the home advantage in their favour. Zimbabwe will try to take advantage of the Australian team, who has recently seen a lot of changes after dropping of crucial players like Steve Smith and David Warner.

On the other side, Australia, who earlier faced a tough time in the England tour, will try to heal the damage they faced against England. Australian side is looking powerful after their 9 wicket victory over Pakistan in the last match. Now, they will look to outclass host Zimbabwe who are already a weaker side in the series.

